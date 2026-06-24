Westpac taps Macquarie BFS' CIO as its new IT leader

Westpac will bring in the IT leader of Macquarie’s banking and financial services division as its next chief information officer.

The bank revealed in an ASX filing that it had hired Macquarie BFS’ chief information officer of almost a decade, Richard Heeley.

Heeley replaces Scott Collary, who is set to retire.

CEO Anthony Miller said that Heeley “will accelerate Westpac’s technology agenda, overseeing infrastructure, cyber security and engineering.”

“He’ll work in close partnership with Unite, Data, Digital and AI teams across the bank, led by Peter Herbert and Andrew McMullan,” Miller said.

Unite is a technology simplification program intended to consolidate the bank’s operations on a single IT stack.

Miller said that Heeley “is a proven technology leader who understands how to lead large-scale digital transformation in retail banking.”

“He’s helped build and lead a successful digital bank and we look forward to welcoming him to Westpac,” Miller said.

“Richard has deep experience building and running critical platforms at scale, and he knows what it takes to simplify systems, improve resilience and deliver a first-class digital banking experience for customers.”