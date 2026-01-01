Westpac hires a chief AI innovation officer

By
Follow google news

Brings in CBA engineer for newly-created role.

Westpac has appointed a chief AI innovation officer, with former CBA and Meta engineer Maggie Shi hired for the new role.

Westpac hires a chief AI innovation officer

Shi revealed the appointment in a LinkedIn post that Digital Nation verified with the bank.

It’s understood that the chief AI innovation officer remit covers the incubation and scaling of solutions built on new and emerging AI technologies.

This includes experimentation and prototyping across generative AI and agentic AI systems with an aim of driving practical improvements across the Westpac business.

The role reports to chief data, digital and AI officer Andrew McMullan, who also came to Westpac from CBA.

Shi was most recently a distinguished engineer for CBA for almost four years, where - according to her LinkedIn profile - she led “an engineering team at the core of the bank’s data and AI platform, focused on MLOps, LLM Ops, generative AI and agentic AI agent[s].”

In a LinkedIn post announcing her move to Westpac, Shi referred to her career journey to this point, and also confirmed that the chief AI innovation officer role at the bank is newly-created.

“It is a newly created role focused on helping drive AI and GenAI adoption at enterprise scale, bringing together AI, engineering, data, and automation to create meaningful and lasting impact,” she wrote.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
aicbaemerging techfinancial servicesinnovationleadershipwestpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

The future of resilience: AI-Driven dynamic storage
The future of resilience: AI-Driven dynamic storage
5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure

Events

Most Read Articles

Bendigo Bank IT restructure continues with Infosys, Genpact deals

Bendigo Bank IT restructure continues with Infosys, Genpact deals
Bendigo Bank rebuffs pressure to reveal staff impact of outsourcing

Bendigo Bank rebuffs pressure to reveal staff impact of outsourcing
Beyond Bank finds its CTO

Beyond Bank finds its CTO
Australian Payments Plus continues "operating model harmonisation"

Australian Payments Plus continues "operating model harmonisation"
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?