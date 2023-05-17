Westpac and Tyro sign up to Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone

Westpac is the first major bank to sign onto Apple’s ‘Tap to Pay on iPhone’ capability alongside Tyro Payments, which will enable business customers to accept in-person iPhone payments, removing the need for a separate device.

Apple introduced the capabilities on Wednesday with merchants able to now use iPhones to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets.

Australian businesses and merchants can switch on the feature through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later device running iOS 16.4 or later.

Once activated, merchants can complete transactions through their iPhones without the need for additional payment devices.

Its expected ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions, Stripe, Till Payments, and Zeller will onboard the feature in the upcoming months.

Alongside Westpac, Australian fintech Tyro Payments also introduced the feature for its own business customers.

Westpac’s chief executive for consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said the bank’s business customers can be onboarded to ‘Tap to Pay on iPhone’ on the go “within minutes, using only an iPhone and the Westpac EFTPOS Air iOS app.”

“This new capability is particularly beneficial for any business that takes payments on the road or needs their staff to be more mobile on the shop floor," de Bruin said in a statement.

“It’s a game changer for tradies, delivery drivers and businesses like hairdressers, mechanics or florists, and many more.

“It aligns with our strategy to provide customers with payment solutions that are easy, safe and reliable to use, and will help drive business efficiencies."

Tyro’s CEO Jon Davey said he is “excited” to introduce the new offering via the Tyro BYO App which will provide “greater flexibility when staff are working onsite or are on the move.”