Western Sydney University establishes dedicated data function

Recuits chief data officer.

Western Sydney University is to establish a “comprehensive” data and analytics strategy under the remit of a new chief data officer.

The university plans to set up a dedicated enterprise data function, consolidating its “platforms, tools and teams” and unifying “all data under a single umbrella”.

Previously, WSU’s data functions were overseen by various university leaders, including chief information officer Bianca Jordaan.

“Recognising the growing strategic importance of data, the university is now seeking to appoint a dedicated chief data officer,” a WSU spokesperson said.

“This structural change reflects the university’s ambition to embed data at the centre of operations and future growth, as a critical asset for innovation, operational excellence, and informed decision-making.”

A job advertisement states that the data officer will report to the WSU’s chief operating officer, Bill Parasiris.

They will also work closely with Jordaan “to ensure robust data governance and risk alignment”, the spokesperson added.

According to the ad, the new chief data officer will lead a “multidisciplinary team”, overseeing the functions of data management, analytics and insights, integration and data platforms.

Historically, WSU’s tech and data leadership has taken a number of forms, including the consolidated chief information and digital officer (CIDO), which was held for more than 10 years by Kerry Holling.

He - and former deputy CIO Daniel Saffioti - left shortly after WSU announced it would be splitting the CIDO role in 2022.

However, Scott Snyder joined the university as CIDO later that year, holding the position until June 2024.

Jordaan, formerly CIDO at the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI), stepped into the CIO role at WSU in February this year.

