Western Power hunts for new CTO

Western Power is on the hunt for a new chief technology officer following incumbent Matthew Cheney’s promotion to a newly created role at the electricity network operator.

Western Power's new executive manager of energy transition and sustainability Matt Cheney.

A spokesperson for the government-owned corporation told iTnews that Cheney has been appointed executive manager of energy transition and sustainability.

“This is a newly created position due to a change in our organisational structure, in alignment with our new strategic priorities as we transition towards a cleaner energy future," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told iTnews that Cheney’s new role would be responsible for “building and growing Western Power’s Energy Transition and Sustainability team to deliver a whole-of-organisation approach to energy, sustainability and decarbonisation.”

Cheney was promoted to the position because, since joining the company in 2009, he had “initiated and led industry-changing projects that have changed the way we do business including grid transformation and performance, and operational maintenance.”

The spokesperson added that Cheney has “more than 20 years’ experience in business and management systems, planning, operations and service delivery; his work at Western Power follows previous roles in defence and manufacturing.”

The CTO role reports to Western Power’s chief executive officer and is responsible for driving the interconnectivity, cyber resilience and sustainability of its systems and infrastructure.

“This role is accountable for the strategic direction and transformation of the organisation’s technology and business intelligence interests and functionality,” the posting for a replacement for Cheney reads.

“You will be responsible for advocacy across the organisation to promote and increase Western Power’s utilisation of technology.”