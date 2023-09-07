Western Power hunts for new CTO

By

After promoting Matt Cheney.

Western Power is on the hunt for a new chief technology officer following incumbent Matthew Cheney’s promotion to a newly created role at the electricity network operator.

Western Power hunts for new CTO
Western Power's new executive manager of energy transition and sustainability Matt Cheney.

A spokesperson for the government-owned corporation told iTnews that Cheney has been appointed executive manager of energy transition and sustainability. 

“This is a newly created position due to a change in our organisational structure, in alignment with our new strategic priorities as we transition towards a cleaner energy future," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told iTnews that Cheney’s new role would be responsible for “building and growing Western Power’s Energy Transition and Sustainability team to deliver a whole-of-organisation approach to energy, sustainability and decarbonisation.” 

Cheney was promoted to the position because, since joining the company in 2009, he had “initiated and led industry-changing projects that have changed the way we do business including grid transformation and performance, and operational maintenance.”

The spokesperson added that Cheney has “more than 20 years’ experience in business and management systems, planning, operations and service delivery; his work at Western Power follows previous roles in defence and manufacturing.” 

The CTO role reports to Western Power’s chief executive officer and is responsible for driving the interconnectivity, cyber resilience and sustainability of its systems and infrastructure.

“This role is accountable for the strategic direction and transformation of the organisation’s technology and business intelligence interests and functionality,” the posting for a replacement for Cheney reads. 

“You will be responsible for advocacy across the organisation to promote and increase Western Power’s utilisation of technology.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
chief technology officerctotraining & developmentwestern power

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

NAB restructure hits technology and operations

NAB restructure hits technology and operations
NSW gov digital secretary leaving in November

NSW gov digital secretary leaving in November
Vic gov CISO exits for private sector

Vic gov CISO exits for private sector
Victorian Managed Insurance Authority finds its next CIO

Victorian Managed Insurance Authority finds its next CIO

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?