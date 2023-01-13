Western Australia opens first AWS Local Zones location

By on
Western Australia opens first AWS Local Zones location

Low latency for western users.

AWS has officially opened a new cloud infrastructure region in Perth.

Launching almost a year after its first announcement, the Amazon Web Service investment gives customers single-digit latency to end users or on-premises data centres.

The state’s minister for Innovation and the Digital Economy, Stephen Dawson said the launch in Perth “is a big win for Western Australian organisations and the economy.”

“An AWS Local Zones location in Perth opens up more opportunities for Western Australian businesses to innovate and develop new services enabling better experiences for their customers and our citizens,” Dawson said.

“Having world-class cloud infrastructure here in Perth will drive our state’s innovation agenda and strengthen the diversification of our economy.”

Western Australia’s new innovation strategy was first announced early in December last year at the West Tech Fest conference, where the state outlined its intention to become “a renowned global hub of invention, investment, innovation and impact”.

AWS describes Local Zones as being “designed specifically for key Western Australian industries” such as mining and resources, healthcare and public sectors.

The infrastructure supports low-latency applications like video analytics, online gaming, virtual workstations, live streaming, remote healthcare, and augmented and virtual reality.

AWS plans to launch 23 more AWS Local Zones globally, including in Brisbane. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
awsclouddatagovitstate governmentstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

IBM Australia lands fresh $725m whole-of-gov deal

IBM Australia lands fresh $725m whole-of-gov deal
FAA outage could disrupt flights for days

FAA outage could disrupt flights for days
Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023

Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023
Accenture flags pressure on consulting business

Accenture flags pressure on consulting business

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?