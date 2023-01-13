Western Australia opens first AWS Local Zones location

AWS has officially opened a new cloud infrastructure region in Perth.

Launching almost a year after its first announcement, the Amazon Web Service investment gives customers single-digit latency to end users or on-premises data centres.

The state’s minister for Innovation and the Digital Economy, Stephen Dawson said the launch in Perth “is a big win for Western Australian organisations and the economy.”

“An AWS Local Zones location in Perth opens up more opportunities for Western Australian businesses to innovate and develop new services enabling better experiences for their customers and our citizens,” Dawson said.

“Having world-class cloud infrastructure here in Perth will drive our state’s innovation agenda and strengthen the diversification of our economy.”

Western Australia’s new innovation strategy was first announced early in December last year at the West Tech Fest conference, where the state outlined its intention to become “a renowned global hub of invention, investment, innovation and impact”.

AWS describes Local Zones as being “designed specifically for key Western Australian industries” such as mining and resources, healthcare and public sectors.

The infrastructure supports low-latency applications like video analytics, online gaming, virtual workstations, live streaming, remote healthcare, and augmented and virtual reality.

AWS plans to launch 23 more AWS Local Zones globally, including in Brisbane.