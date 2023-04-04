Wesfarmers OneDigital strikes five-year AWS deal

By on
Wesfarmers OneDigital strikes five-year AWS deal

As preferred cloud provider.

Wesfarmers OneDigital has selected AWS as the preferred cloud provider for group operations for the next five years.

OneDigital is Wesfarmers' data and digital division, and also oversees the OnePass subscription program and the group's shared data asset, OneData.

Under the agreement, AWS will help Wesfarmers set up an AWS Skills Guild for every division within the company. Training is set to be offered to technical and business teams, with a goal to train and certify 500 employees.

Managing director Nicole Sheffield outlined the agreement at the AWS Sydney Summit on Tuesday.

Sheffield said OneDigital “has a pretty powerful digital footprint” with “over 1.5 million digital transactions per month and over 210 million digital interactions per month”.

“We realised that we needed to be where our customers were and where our customers were [is] increasingly shopping with us online and in-store, but we really needed to build out our ecosystem," she said.

At the centre of its proposition is data, which Sheffield said "helps us understand our customers and build better solutions and products for [them]."

She also said OneDigital needed to “continually add features [to OnePass] and pivot all the time to drive value to our subscribers and to do that we really needed a cloud partner, which is where AWS came in.”

Sheffield said the business “created an adaptable platform built on AWS that allows us to collate and integrate all of those critical data sources.”

It implemented a range of AWS services covering “compute, storage, databases, security, and compliance".

"That actually allowed us to build quickly and actually not worry about infrastructure management," Sheffield said.

“At the core of the OnePass platform is Amazon MSK [managed streaming for Apache Kafka]. We build responsive systems using an event-driven architecture and this has helped us manage our infrastructure and simplify out of our operations. This is really important for our developer, and DevOps teams," she said.

“We're able to gather these customer insights quickly using triggers to respond to our customers, enabling us to really accelerate our production.

Sheffield added part of deciding to partner with AWS meant access to “ready-made, high-quality engineering talent and delivery talent pools.”

AWS is also the preferred cloud provider for Kmart, Target, Officeworks, Catch and Flybuys - all owned or part-owned by Wesfarmers.

OnePass which will continue to expand with Officeworks expected to join later this year. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
awscloudonedigitalonepasssoftwarestrategytraining & developmentwasfarmers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems
NAB brings in payment prompts

NAB brings in payment prompts
Lockheed Martin preferred for Defence satellite contract

Lockheed Martin preferred for Defence satellite contract
Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT

Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?