Wesfarmers Health to acquire InstantScripts for $135 million

By on
Expands into telehealth.

Wesfarmers Health is proposing to buy telehealth service InstantScripts in a $135 million transaction.

The newly formed health division of Wesfarmers, born from the acquisition of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries [API] in March last year, began laying the foundations for its own technology operations back in February.

InstantScripts offers various digital health services including telehealth consultations, online prescriptions, medical certificates, blood test requests, health management plans and specialist referrals, and claims over 1 million registered accounts.

It’s anticipated the deal will be given the go-ahead to proceed by early July.

The proposed acquisition is said to align with the company’s wider focus on digital health and boost Wesfarmers Health presence in the telehealth sector.

Telehealth has emerged as an important service, complementing care delivered through GP practices, pharmacies and other allied health providers, according to Wesfarmers Health managing director Emily Amos.

“InstantScripts provides flexible services that are available at short notice and outside of normal consultation hours, and is accessible to patients in remote areas and those who have difficulty visiting a GP," Amos said.

InstantScripts also encompasses InstantCosmetics, which offers a prescription service and injectable products to cosmetic clinics across Australia.

“Wesfarmers Health plans to invest in the continuing growth of InstantScripts and the expansion of digital health services for patients,” Amos said.

