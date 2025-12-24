Waymo to update software after power outage snarls robotaxis

By
Follow google news

Gridlocked parts of San Francisco.

Alphabet unit Waymo swill ⁠update software used to operate its self-driving vehicles and improve its emergency response protocols after its robotaxis stalled in parts of San Francisco due to a widespread power outage that snarled traffic ‌and gridlocked parts of the city.

Waymo to update software after power outage snarls robotaxis

Waymo paused service ⁠Saturday ‌evening following a fire at a PG&E substation ‍that knocked out power to roughly one-third of ⁠the city, affecting about 130,000 residents and forcing some businesses to close temporarily.

A number of videos posted on social media showed Waymo robotaxis stuck at intersections with their hazard lights turned on as ‍traffic lights stopped working due to the outage.

Waymo said its self-driving vehicles are designed to handle dark traffic signals at ‌four-way stops but they may occasionally request a confirmation check.

"While we successfully traversed more than 7000 dark signals on Saturday, the outage created a concentrated spike in these requests," Waymo said.

"This created a backlog that, in some cases, led to response delays contributing to congestion on already-overwhelmed streets."

Waymo said the confirmation protocols made sense during early deployment but it is now refining them to match the company's current scale.

The operator is implementing fleet-wide updates that provide vehicles with "specific power outage context, allowing it to navigate more decisively."

It also said it would improve its emergency response protocols by incorporating lessons from ‌this event.

Waymo, which has a fleet of more than 2500 vehicles operating in the Bay ‌Area, Los Angeles, Metro Phoenix, Arizona, Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia, said it resumed its ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday.

The California Public ‌Utilities Commission (CPUC) said it was reviewing the issue of stalled Waymo vehicles.

The CPUC, along with California's Department of Motor Vehicles, regulates and issues permits for testing and commercial deployment of robotaxis.

Earlier this month, ​Waymo issued a recall to update the software for its self-driving cars after officials in Texas said the vehicles illegally passed school buses at least 19 times since the ⁠start of the ​school year.

That prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a probe into the issue in October.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
outagepowersoftwarewaymo

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO, AFP, AER and Veterans' Affairs get IT modernisation funds

ATO, AFP, AER and Veterans' Affairs get IT modernisation funds
Federal chief AI officer roles set to go to existing APS staffers

Federal chief AI officer roles set to go to existing APS staffers
Suncorp turns to multi-agent AI for business transformation

Suncorp turns to multi-agent AI for business transformation
Gov backs its own AI adoption with $225m

Gov backs its own AI adoption with $225m
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?