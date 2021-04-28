Washington DC police server hacked

By on
Washington DC police server hacked

Russian-speaking group reportedly claims responsibility.

The Washington DC police department's server has been hacked, US media quoted it as saying, in an attack that news agency AP reported had been claimed by a Russian-speaking ransomware group.

The department said it was still assessing the extent of the unauthorised access.

“While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter,” the district’s Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement cited late on Monday by outlets including AP and NBC News.

The statement did not identify suspects for the attack, according to the reports.

The department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

AP said there was no indication of any police operations being affected, though it added that ransomware group Babuk had claimed responsibility, and to have stolen sensitive data, including on informants, that it had threatened to share with criminal gangs.

Ransomware groups hold files and networks hostage unless a payment is made.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last month that dealing with such groups had become his department’s top priority.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
police ransomware security server washington dc

Sponsored Whitepapers

Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store
NAB sacked tech worker behind 2019 data breach

NAB sacked tech worker behind 2019 data breach
Bank of Queensland told to reinstate manager that fell for BEC scam

Bank of Queensland told to reinstate manager that fell for BEC scam
Mac users urged to update OS to fix 'massively bad' bug

Mac users urged to update OS to fix 'massively bad' bug
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?