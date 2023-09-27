WA Police to deploy Starlink

By

Across regional operations.

The Western Australian Police Force will spend $8.5 million on Starlink equipment and internet services for 550 vehicles and 129 regional police stations.

The project was unveiled after a successful three-month technology trial by officers working from isolated police stations, and also by Water Police.

Once complete, the rollout is expected to benefit “day-to-day patrols as well as specialist teams such as the Regional Operations Group, Tactical Response Group and Regional Enforcement Unit,” the government said in a statement.

One of the key benefits being touted is that officers working outside of cellular or radio coverage can still interact with “mission critical information”, automatic number plate recognition data and real-time emergency alerts. 

They will also “be able to livestream body worn and vehicle dashboard camera footage to the Perth-based State Operations Command Centre, as well as aircraft and security camera vision,” the government said.

This would “improve situational awareness for officers on the frontline” and assist in real-time decision-making during emergencies.

Part of the project requires Starlink connectivity to be integrated with the Force’s “current communication network”.

The “agency-wide” nature of the deployment saw WA Police claim it as a “world-first”; they added it would place “metropolitan equivalent” quality-of-service in the hands of regional officers.

"The WA Police Force operates in one of the largest geographical police districts in the world and it's about to have complete communication coverage,” Police Minister Paul Papalia said.

"For the first time, officers will have high-speed internet no matter where they are in the state.”

