WA Health to build data platform, pilot AI at Royal Perth Hospital

WA Health is set to build a new statewide data platform and trial an AI system to optimise patient flow and bed availability.

Image credit: Royal Perth Hospital

The data platform will be used “to strengthen how patients are supported from presentation through to discharge,” the state government said.

Data from the platform will feed a live dashboard to give hospitals “a clearer view of demand, capacity and patient movement across the entire public health system.”

Meanwhile, the AI system will be piloted at Royal Perth Hospital from winter 2026 “to predict length of stay and streamline hospital workflows to improve bed availability.”

The AI pilot is backed with $700,000 in funding and will be delivered with the assistance of the Office of Digital Government.

“The [AI] technology will schedule key tasks such as medical imaging, laboratory tests, pharmacy medication packs, and preparing discharge summaries, helping hospitals to coordinate care more efficiently,” the state government said.

If successful, there are plans to deploy the AI system at other hospitals.

"By improving patient movement in the system, we can reduce delays, ease pressure on frontline staff and most importantly, improve health outcomes for the Western Australian community,” Health Minister Meredith Hammat said.

"Teamed with the [data] platform, this technology is about ensuring our health system is as efficient as possible, so our growing and ageing population continues to get access to the healthcare they need, when they need it."