WA Health tech leadership sees changing of the guard

Western Australia’s Department of Health is undergoing a shake-up of its technology leadership as it advances a 10-year digital strategy.

The department is recruiting for a “newly established” role of chief digital officer to work alongside recently appointed acting chief information officer Anthony Lenzarini.

Lucy Cordone previously held the role of executive director of digital health from October 2022 until last month, according to her LinkedIn profile.

However, the department has not confirmed whether the new CDO role overlaps with her former responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Lenzarini took over IT leadership of the department’s shared services arm, Health Support Services, from Jonathan Smith, who moved to CSIRO earlier this year.

“The creation of [the CDO] role reflects the government’s commitment to digital transformation across the health system,” a WA Health spokesperson said.

“It is designed to provide leadership and oversight of WA Health’s digital health initiatives, including aligning with the priorities outlined in the WA Health Digital Strategy 2020–2030.”

Key responsibilities, according to a job advertisement, will include “driving forward digital policy, data and analytics, architecture, and contract management” across WA’s health system.

The new CDO will also set the “strategic direction of system-wide digital ICT”, with a focus on artificial intelligence, automation and clinical transformation.