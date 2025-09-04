WA Health rolls out $104m digital medical record system

Part of $247 million EMR program.

WA Health has completed the first stage of its long-running electronic medical record (EMR) overhaul, migrating 44 million documents to a digital system.

The government went live with the digital medical record system in August after a six-year data migration effort.

The system, which comes with single sign-on and a virtual desktop infrastructure, forms part of a $247 million investment into modernising WA Health's medical record system.

"This significant milestone is about modernising and improving healthcare right across our state,” Health Minister Meredith Hammat said.

"Western Australia is geographically the largest health jurisdiction in the world, and these technologies help to bring us closer together and improve patient care.”

Supplied by NTT Australia, the single sign-on system allows card-based access to approximately 90 clinical applications.

The WA Government allocated $104 million in the 2024-25 State Budget for the rollout of the digital medical record system and single-sign-on to improve interoperability between clinical systems.

The digital investment is part of a broader $1.2 billion funding package to boost public hospital capacity and modernise digital infrastructure across the state’s health system.

