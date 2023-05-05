WA gov invests $100m in electronic medical record rollout

The Western Australian government will invest "almost $100 million" to complete the first stage of an electronic medical record (EMR) rollout to the state's hospitals.

An EMR will allow real-time sharing of patient information and analytics to back clinical decision-making, patient flow and new virtual models of care.

The investment forms part of a $1.2 billion funding package to be announced in next week's state budget, which aims to increase public hospital capacity and upgrade digital systems and infrastructure.

The first stage of the EMR covers "a digital medical record with single sign-on technology and virtual desktop infrastructure at all public hospitals in WA, as well as the delivery of an EMR with full functionality inside intensive care units (ICU) at the Perth Children's Hospital and Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital," the government said.

"The first stage will also include preparation for the full rollout of an EMR.

"The state government has pledged that Perth Children's Hospital will be the first to receive a full EMR in line with recommendations made as part of the Coronial Inquest into the death of Aishwarya Aswath."

EMRs, the government said, could reduce preventable patient deaths, boost staff productivity and retention and improve patient flow through the emergency department.

A statewide EMR was a foundational element of a 10-year digital strategy released back in 2019.

However, until now, the measure had not received significant budget funding in order to proceed.