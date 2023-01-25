WA Communities appoints new CIO

WA Communities' CIO Susan Wilson

From another state government department.

The WA department of primary industries and regional development’s (DPIRD) chief information officer of four years Susan Wilson has left to take up a role as WA Communities’ CIO.

Colin Macdonald had been acting in the CIO role at WA Communities, which has portfolios such as child protection, community services, disability services, housing and remote First Nations communities, for the seven months to December 2022.

Commenting on Wilson’s appointment, a WA Communities spokesperson told iTnews, “The  [CIO] is responsible for ensuring all information systems, communications, technology, knowledge management and services align with the departmental outcomes and whole-of-government reform agenda.” 

“This includes policy development and planning for cyber security, digitisation, online integrated service delivery, risk management and supporting the implementation of strategic projects and systems."

DPIRD is currently seeking a replacement CIO. 

Before DPIRD, Wilson was WA Police’s deputy chief information officer between 2015 to 2018. 

