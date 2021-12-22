Volkswagen says patent suit by Taiwan's Acer "unfounded"

By on
Volkswagen says patent suit by Taiwan's Acer "unfounded"

Over alleged mobile network patent infringement.

Volkswagen said allegations made against it by Acer were unfounded, after a magazine reported that the Taiwanese computer maker had sued the German carmaker for infringing on its mobile network patents.

German weekly WirtschaftsWoche had reported earlier on Tuesday that Acer had filed a suit in the US state of Virginia, alleging that Volkswagen had only paid for licences for 2G and 3G patents, but had largely installed mobile phone chips with 4G technology in the past two years.

"We will examine the suit together with our suppliers and will then decide how to proceed," Volkswagen told Reuters.

"At first glance we have indications that the allegations and accusations made in it are unfounded and we will defend our position," it added, while declining to provide further details.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
acer lawsuit mobile network networking patent volkswagen

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
Tens of thousands locked out of ATO Online accounts after payroll hack

Tens of thousands locked out of ATO Online accounts after payroll hack
Microsoft says M365, cloud services inaccessible due to Azure AD outage

Microsoft says M365, cloud services inaccessible due to Azure AD outage
NBN Co can't say which premises are eligible for a free fibre upgrade

NBN Co can't say which premises are eligible for a free fibre upgrade

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?