Vocus scores three new federal government contracts

The federal government has awarded Vocus three telecommunications contracts valued at around $6 million over the next three years.

The three contracts, with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), are for internet services across each agency.

The contracts with DFAT and ACIC are new, while the DTA's renewed contract with Vocus includes an expanded scope.

DTA chief operating officer Tony Gilmartin confirmed to iTnews that its $707,000 internet services arrangement with Vocus also includes an infrastructure upgrade.

“As part of the service offering, Vocus will upgrade the DTA's network appliance to provide improved network traffic controls and strengthened security.” Gilmartin said.

Vocus is expected to commence the upgrade in November.

The telco’s contract with DFAT is expected to be of a similar scope and valued at $2.7 million.

Vocus has telecommunications contracts with DFAT before. However, iTnews understands that this agreement involves a new contract rather than a renewal of an existing one.

A spokesperson for DFAT said that the it related “provision of internet and carriage services to DFAT domestic sites, including infrastructure and bandwidth enhancement where required”.

The spokesperson added that Vocus commenced work at the department in October.

A spokesperson for ACIC confirmed to iTnews that its $2.3 million agreement with Vocus was also a new contract rather than a renewal of a previous arrangement. However, it declined to provide details of the contract, citing agency policy.

In January 2024, telecommunications services at the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) were split between Optus and Vocus.

Vocus became the internet and data carriage contractor for the department, disrupting Optus’ position as DHA’s dominant network service provider.

Vocus' network footprint is currently undergoing a major expansion as it is absorbs infrastructure included in its $5.25 billion deal to buy TPG's enterprise, government, wholesale fixed-line and fibre assets.

The telco received final government approvals to go ahead with the purchase in In July.