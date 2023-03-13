Vocus' Melbourne data centre hit by power outage

Vocus is working to recover from a pair of power outages at its Melbourne data centre on Monday morning which impacted a range of internet, cloud and other telecommunications-related services.

The telco confirmed a “major incident” at its VDC-MEL03 data centre at 530 Collins Street; Vocus refitted the site back in 2013, after it had been previously used by ASX.

In a status advisory, Vocus said that power was completely lost between 9.02am and 9.27am, and again between 10.13am and 10.20am.

By just before midday, engineers said they had restored “all Vocus cloud services, NBN Services, voice services (excluding some IPTel services traversing Victoria) and DNS services”.

In addition, the telco said that power to colocation racks had been “restored to a single feed”.

Vocus promised a full investigation into the incident.

It said on Monday afternoon that its initial investigation had "identified faulty components in the A feed UPS [uninterruptible power supply]" as the root cause, though it added further work was required.

The telco’s own internet providers, such as Dodo and iPrimus, reported issues with services as a result of the power outage.

Aussie Broadband was also reportedly impacted, with its app, customer service function and business services also going down. It has since recovered.