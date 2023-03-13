Vocus' Melbourne data centre hit by power outage

By on
Vocus' Melbourne data centre hit by power outage

Caused cloud, internet and network services to become inaccessible.

Vocus is working to recover from a pair of power outages at its Melbourne data centre on Monday morning which impacted a range of internet, cloud and other telecommunications-related services.

The telco confirmed a “major incident” at its VDC-MEL03 data centre at 530 Collins Street; Vocus refitted the site back in 2013, after it had been previously used by ASX.

In a status advisory, Vocus said that power was completely lost between 9.02am and 9.27am, and again between 10.13am and 10.20am.

By just before midday, engineers said they had restored “all Vocus cloud services, NBN Services, voice services (excluding some IPTel services traversing Victoria) and DNS services”.

In addition, the telco said that power to colocation racks had been “restored to a single feed”.

Vocus promised a full investigation into the incident.

It said on Monday afternoon that its initial investigation had "identified faulty components in the A feed UPS [uninterruptible power supply]" as the root cause, though it added further work was required.

The telco’s own internet providers, such as Dodo and iPrimus, reported issues with services as a result of the power outage.

Aussie Broadband was also reportedly impacted, with its app, customer service function and business services also going down. It has since recovered.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudnetworkingoutagetelco/ispvocus

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Group switches up its tech ambitions

Kmart Group switches up its tech ambitions
Essential Energy maps out $200m tech investment

Essential Energy maps out $200m tech investment
Vocus' Melbourne data centre hit by power outage

Vocus' Melbourne data centre hit by power outage
Westpac strikes five year AWS deal

Westpac strikes five year AWS deal

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?