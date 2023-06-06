Vocus appoints CIO

Vocus has appointed Rob Ison as its chief information officer, assuming technology responsibilities that were previously the domain of the telco’s chief operating officer.

Ison joined the ASX-listed telco last month, taking over IT responsibilities previously held by COO Ellie Sweeney, who shifted to the Vocus CEO role in March.

Sweeney wrote in an internal announcement that Vocus had “invested heavily in digitising our network, business, and processes over the past few years, and in the same period cyber security has become a top-tier issue both for Vocus and our customers.”

“These two factors have made it critical for us to establish a dedicated function specialising in security and digital,” she wrote.

“I am delighted to welcome Rob Ison to Vocus as our chief information officer leading the IT, systems, and digital teams.

“Rob has extensive experience in digital transformation and enterprise architecture design to support the experience of our customers, users, and employees.

“This new division will also incorporate the security team, with responsibility for the security of our operations and data in a heightened threat environment with increasing regulatory oversight.”

Ison is a former longtime Telstra leader, who spent 17 years in a variety of roles, most recently as B2B digital transformation executive. He has spent the past year on a career break.