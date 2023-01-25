VMware logging software gets security patch

Two critical RCEs among vRealize Log Insight fixes.

Two critical RCEs among vRealize Log Insight fixes.

A tipoff from Zero Day Initiative researchers has alerted VMware to a quartet of vulnerabilities in its vRealize Log Insight product, two of which are rated as critical.

The first of the critical bugs with a Common Vulnerability Scoring System score of 9.8 is CVE-2022-31706, a directory traversal vulnerability. 

It allows an unauthenticated attacker to inject files into the operating system of a vulnerable device, leading to remote code execution (RCE).

The second RCE bug, also with a score of 9.8, is CVE-2022-31704.

This is a broken access control in vRealize Log Insight, again allowing an unauthenticated attacker to inject files into the operating system.

An important-severity bug with a score of 7.5 is CVE-2022-31710.

An unauthenticated attacker can remotely trigger the deserialisation of untrusted data, leading to a denial of service.

Finally, the software has a moderate-severity bug (score 5.3), CVE-2022-31711, which allows a remote attacker to collect session and application information from the target without authentication.

The bugs are fixed in VMware vRealize Log Insight 8.10.2.

For users unable to upgrade, the company has also released scripts that implement workarounds for the bugs.

