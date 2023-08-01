VMware brings Cloud on AWS to Melbourne

By

After AWS opened a region there in January.

VMware is making its cloud services available from the AWS Melbourne infrastructure region launched by the hyperscaler earlier this year.

The vendor said its VMware Cloud on AWS service is now available on AWS infrastructure in Sydney and Melbourne.

“This expanded presence in Australia will enable more customers to run VMware vSphere-based workloads in consistent hybrid cloud environments, with optimised access to native AWS services,” VMWare said in a statement.

It added that the Melboure region availability is anticipated to “accelerate… growth by providing customers with even more options to run workloads with greater resilience and availability, store data securely in Australia, and deliver even lower latency for customers.”

VMware said that Melbourne-based MLC Life Insurance is among Australian users of VMware Cloud on AWS.

