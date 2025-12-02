Virgin Australia, Wesfarmers strike OpenAI agreements

Virgin Australia and Wesfarmers have signed a “collaboration” and “partnership” respectively with OpenAI, which will see increased use of the vendor’s AI tools and models.

In a statement, Virgin Australia said it “is already building on the OpenAI platform, including creating the future of flight search on ChatGPT using recently announced developer tools.”

“Initial work includes improved personalisation, enhanced customer experience and exploring what a Virgin Australia app could look like in ChatGPT using recently announced developer tools (Apps SDK),” the airline said.

“Customers will be able to describe the travel they need, or the trip they wish to take, and then be directed to the most relevant Virgin Australia flight options.”

“By being present where our customers already are, such as ChatGPT, we’re making it easier and more convenient to connect with Virgin Australia,” the airline’s CEO Dave Emerson said.

“We’ve been applying advanced analytics and AI across various parts of our business for many years, and this collaboration with OpenAI marks an important step forward in the next stage of our digital transformation.”

Wesfarmers, meanwhile, said it had “entered into a partnership with OpenAI to make ChatGPT Enterprise available across the group, along with customised training programs.”

The group is home to Bunnings, Kmart, Target, Officeworks, and a range of industrial and health brands.

Managing director Rob Scott said [pdf] the collaboration “reflects the group’s focus on accelerating the use of AI to empower teams, strengthen businesses and enhance shareholder value.”

“We continue to increase the use of AI across the Group, in areas such as demand forecasting, product design, customer service and experience, marketing effectiveness and conversational commerce,” Scott said.