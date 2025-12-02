Virgin Australia, Wesfarmers strike OpenAI agreements

By
Follow google news

To drive experiential improvements in their respective domains.

Virgin Australia and Wesfarmers have signed a “collaboration” and “partnership” respectively with OpenAI, which will see increased use of the vendor’s AI tools and models.

Virgin Australia, Wesfarmers strike OpenAI agreements

In a statement, Virgin Australia said it “is already building on the OpenAI platform, including creating the future of flight search on ChatGPT using recently announced developer tools.”

“Initial work includes improved personalisation, enhanced customer experience and exploring what a Virgin Australia app could look like in ChatGPT using recently announced developer tools (Apps SDK),” the airline said.

“Customers will be able to describe the travel they need, or the trip they wish to take, and then be directed to the most relevant Virgin Australia flight options.”

“By being present where our customers already are, such as ChatGPT, we’re making it easier and more convenient to connect with Virgin Australia,” the airline’s CEO Dave Emerson said.

“We’ve been applying advanced analytics and AI across various parts of our business for many years, and this collaboration with OpenAI marks an important step forward in the next stage of our digital transformation.”

Wesfarmers, meanwhile, said it had “entered into a partnership with OpenAI to make ChatGPT Enterprise available across the group, along with customised training programs.”

The group is home to Bunnings, Kmart, Target, Officeworks, and a range of industrial and health brands.

Managing director Rob Scott said [pdf] the collaboration “reflects the group’s focus on accelerating the use of AI to empower teams, strengthen businesses and enhance shareholder value.”

“We continue to increase the use of AI across the Group, in areas such as demand forecasting, product  design, customer service and experience, marketing effectiveness and conversational commerce,” Scott said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
emerging techmarketingopen aivirgin australiawesfarmers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Migrate enterprise workloads with confidence
Migrate enterprise workloads with confidence
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point
How AI will deliver real business value
How AI will deliver real business value
The multicloud imperative
The multicloud imperative
Your multicloud advantage
Your multicloud advantage

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA finds its first chief AI officer

CBA finds its first chief AI officer
Chemist Warehouse's AI tool for HR becoming a "standard pattern"

Chemist Warehouse's AI tool for HR becoming a "standard pattern"
NSW DPHI's latest digital transformation driven by housing reforms

NSW DPHI's latest digital transformation driven by housing reforms
HCF chases near real-time intelligence on members' digital experience

HCF chases near real-time intelligence on members' digital experience
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?