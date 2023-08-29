Virgin Australia baggage tracking tool takes off

Launched today within its app.

Virgin Australia has released a baggage tracking tool for more than two-thirds of its domestic network.

The airline’s new digital tool is the latest release under a broader transformation program, aimed at creating a better travel experience.

The news comes as rival Qantas released its plans to add baggage tracking to its own app and incorporate further features as part of a two-year tech transformation of its own.

Officially released Tuesday, the Virgin tool is now available to customers on select flights departing from airports across the east coast, Tasmania, and Adelaide.

Further expansion in its domestic network including to flights departing Perth is expected “soon”.

Launching after a pilot program in May this year, the tool can be turned on within the app with push notifications informing flyers of baggage location and carousel pick up.

The airline said the announcement follows from its $400 million investment in digital innovation, technology and customer experience initiatives.

Its investment also covers newly launched websites, apps and further spending in its digital systems.

Already the airline said it has released a new loyalty management system and onboard wi-fi services. It is also upgrading the interior of its Boeing 737 fleet.

Under its investment plans, Virgin Australia released another new end-to-end, self-service management system in the event of flight disruptions, called Rapid Rebook.

It allows customers to check new flight details and explore alternate flight options, book accommodation and transport.

Virgin Australia group chief customer and digital officer Paul Jones said the airline understands the “potential of lost baggage is a concern for travellers globally” with the new tool hopefully adding an “extra level of comfort”.     

