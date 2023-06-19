Village Roadshow completes six-month telco transformation

Village Roadshow has finalised upgrades to its network, voice, and data systems and services through a six-month transformation run in partnership with TPG Telecom.

The entertainment company, which operates cinemas and theme parks such as Warner Bros Movie World, modernised its telecommunications infrastructure and services to benefit its 7000 employees, as well as provide better digital experiences for customers at its venues.

Under the upgrades to its digital services, customers can expect an improved experience on the Village Roadshow app, its on-site ecommerce service and ticketing systems.

Conducted over a six-month timeframe, TPG Telecom upgraded infrastructure at 45 locations, moving them to "enterprise-grade telco services, including voice, data, and security."

The digital platform changes are expected to complement Village Roadshow’s future plans to use virtual and augmented reality at its cinema operations and theme park attractions.

TPG Telecom switched out copper-based network services for fibre and migrated voice and data services over to its mobile network.

It also developed and implemented a secure access service edge (SASE) stack, which joins functions such as software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and security service edge (SSE) into a single, cloud service.

Village Roadshow chief transformation officer Michael Fagan said the “transformation has completely modernised how we deliver and access our telecommunications services”.

Fagan said that, in the case of the company's Sea World park, the improved connectivity would translate to better wellbeing programs and "quicker and better decisions to ensure the provision of the very best care" to animals.