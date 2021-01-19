Vietnam gives Foxconn unit licence for US$270 million plant

By on
To produce laptops and tablets.

Vietnam has awarded a licence to a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn Technology to build a US$270 million (A$351 million) plant to produce laptops and tablets, the Vietnamese government said.

The plant, to be developed by Fukang Technology, will be located in the northern province of Bac Giang and will annually produce eight million units, the government said in a statement on its website.

Foxconn has so far invested US$1.5 billion in Vietnam and plans to raise its investment by US$700 million and recruit 10,000 more local workers this year, the government said.

Separately, state media reported last week Foxconn was also looking into investing US$1.3 billion in Thanh Hoa province, 160 km (99.42 miles) south of Hanoi.

Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple, a person with knowledge of the plan said in November, as the US firm diversifies production to minimise the impact of Sino-US trade tensions.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

