Victoria's whole-of-government CISO has left

Victorian government chief information security officer Dovid Clarke has left after just over two years, prompting an external search for his replacement.

Clarke, who played an instrumental role in building cyber maturity across the state's public service, moved to New Zealand-based security vendor RedShield in January this year.

The whole-of-government CISO role in Victoria also comes with an additional title - executive director of data and digital resilience - and this dual-title role will continue, according to a recruitment advertisement.

Responsibilities finclude leading the state's Cyber Defence Centre, directing major incident responses, along with driving improvements to IT systems and telecommunications resilience in Victoria.

While the recruitment process for a new CISO is underway, Victoria's Department of Government Services (DGS) director of cyber Rohan Davies is acting in the leadership role.

DGS itself was formed in 2023, to oversee Victoria's digital resilience, cyber posture and the government's incident response.