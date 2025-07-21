Victorian Ombudsman recruits for new CIO

By

Will be tasked with developing IT roadmap.

The Victorian Ombudsman is recruiting for a new chief information officer as part of an effort to develop a “holistic” IT strategy and roadmap by June 2026.

Victorian Ombudsman recruits for new CIO

The public complaints authority has started looking for a new technology leader after CIO Rodney Apostol appeared to have exited in June, according to his LinkedIn.

Apostol had previously spent almost six years there and left as the authority draws up plans for the function’s next direction.

According to a recently released annual report [pdf], the IT strategy is intended to be “holistic”, with a “focus on information management and security, systems capabilities, data analytics and technologies for the future”.

This will address systems that are “outdated and unable to deliver required functionality and ineffective cyber and information security resulting in a significant security breach, or disruption of operations”.

During the current financial year, the Victorian Ombudsman also plans to conduct a “controlled trial of an artificial intelligence tool”.

This, it said, will be focused on enabling “people to work more effectively, capturing insights to inform further consideration of how AI tools could support our functions”.

The Ombudsman's office was unable to provide further details about the roadmap at this stage, but confirmed the recruitment for a CIO.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ciogovernmenttraining & developmentvictoria

Sponsored Whitepapers

Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence's chief IT architect moves on

Defence's chief IT architect moves on
ANZ's group executive of technology Gerard Florian to retire

ANZ's group executive of technology Gerard Florian to retire
SA Police is under new tech leadership

SA Police is under new tech leadership
Transport for NSW restructures tech division

Transport for NSW restructures tech division
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?