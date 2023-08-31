Victorian Managed Insurance Authority finds its next CIO

The Victorian Managed Insurance Authority (VMIA) has appointed David Martin as its chief information officer.

The agency, which is the Victorian government’s insurer and risk adviser, announced the appointment in a brief LinkedIn post on its official channel yesterday.

Martin acknowledged the appointment in a LinkedIn post of his own, where he said he looked forward “to contributing to our shared success and making a positive impact in this industry.”

He replaces Paul Dulfer, who had been VMIA’s chief technology officer for the past five years.

Dulfer - an ex-CIO of the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) and State Revenue Office, Victoria - announced “a change of gears” several months ago, and pointed to a recruitment campaign for his replacement.

“I am at a point in my career where I am looking to adjust the mix of things that I do,” Dulfer wrote.

Martin comes to VMIA after a series of C-Level IT roles with VicRoads and the state’s Department of Transport, including chief data officer.

A VMIA spokesperson has been contacted for additional comment.

Among other roles, VMIA offers domestic building insurance in Victoria, which provides cover to homeowners for incomplete or defective building work.

It also offers medical indemnity insurance to cover Victorian public health service providers, as well as cyber insurance policies, among other types of insurance.