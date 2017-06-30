Victoria wants a whole-of-govt CISO

The Victorian government is looking for a chief information security officer (CISO) to lead the delivery of the state's first-ever cyber security strategy.

The strategy's program of actions is required to improve “cyber resilience, governance and approach both within government and with Victoria’s major infrastructure and service providers”, the government says.

It has been complete for several months and was recently approved by cabinet.

The strategy outlines a three-year rolling program of work that will begin from next month.

The successful CISO will sit within the state’s Department of Premier and Cabinet and head up an in-house cyber security team consisting of up to ten people to implement the strategy, as well as an informal team of external specialists and services.

The executive will also establish and lead the state's whole-of-government cyber security service model, which aims to “improve the government’s long-term sustainable capacity to prevent, detect and respond to cyber security incidents”.

The state’s ICT network and cyber security statement of direction [pdf] released in September indicated that a whole-of-government security operations centre would provide a shared service model for the delivery of cyber security services.

The CISO will also be the state’s first point of contact with the federal government on cyber security matters, and chair Victorian cyber security strategy group, which is comprised of subject matter experts from state and federal governments and major enterprises.

Applications for the role close July 30.