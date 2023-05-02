Victoria University searches for transformation leader

Victoria University (VU) is on the hunt for a new executive director to play a key role in its transformation project office.

A VU spokesperson told iTNews that while it is a new role, “its responsibilities and that of the project office are a culmination of key existing and planned strategic projects and priorities across the institution.”

It’s hoped this new role will direct the university through its 2022-2028 Start Well, Finish Brilliantly [pdf] plan which is expected to establish VU as a digital leader.

Part of the plan aims to extend its ‘VU Block Model’, first introduced in 2018 that enables its students to complete one course at a time in a condensed four-week ‘block’ of study.

Under its current transformation plan, VU intends to extend the block model into schools to create direct pathways into tertiary education at the university.

The new executive director will also work with the VU executive team to ensure the transformation office stays aligned with broader business outcomes, according to the job listing.

The role will report to the deputy vice-chancellor of enterprise and digital, Lisa Line.