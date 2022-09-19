Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners

Victoria’s Department of Premier and Cabinet is looking for two cyber incident response partners to beef up the state’s cyber security.

According to a tender notice, the services Digital Victoria wants include onsite and remote incident response services with staff, threat intelligence, “deep and dark web scanning, analysis and reporting”, training, and “facilitation and participation in cyber incident response exercises”.

The contract is slated to commence in March 2023.

Since the contract negotiation covers the Victorian state election, due in November, the tender notes that the incoming government may decide not to proceed.

Cyber incident management, the tender says, will be needed from initial incident response through to recovery, along with comprehensive forensic capabilities (including ensuring forensic activities are conducted “in accordance with law-enforcement evidence handling best practices”.

As befits a cyber security operation, the government says it expects “immediate support” on a 24x7x365 basis.

The tender is another step in a cyber security strategy announced last year.

The five-year strategy has three core missions: the safe and reliable delivery of government services; a cyber safe place to work, live and learn; and a vibrant cyber economy.

The strategy was supported by $50.8 million announced in the government’s 2021 budget.

