Victoria Police renews decade-long IT support deal for another three years

Latest deal worth $185 million.

Victoria Police has signed a $185 million renewal of its now decade-long IT support agreement with Kinetic IT.

The agreement will cover statewide end-to-end IT services for another three years.

The force first signed an initial $164 million IT services outsourcing contract with Kinetic IT in 2015, which has since expanded to $508 million in value.

The contract, which also replaced a previous decades-old contract, was initially set to expire in 2020, but was renewed on at least another two occasions, with DXC being added to the deal by at least 2022.

The renewal comes amid a major technology and digital modernisation journey within Victoria Police, aimed at ensuring "it can effectively and efficiently respond to changing social, economic and technology landscapes, expectations and challenges”.

This, according to a recent digital strategy report [pdf], will see it invest in critical digital technologies, infrastructure and skills.

The force has recently carried out a number of digital initiatives, including digitising the issuance of roadside infringement notices via a mobile application. 

It also upgraded its online reporting function for non-emergency crimes through its long-term police assistance line (PAL) contractor Serco.

