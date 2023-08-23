Vic trumpets digital driver licence trial success

Ballarat motorists sign on.

The Victorian government is claiming a success for its digital driver license (DDL) pilot in Ballarat, ahead of a statewide rollout “by 2024”.

Government service minister Danny Pearson said 2500 drivers are using the DDL, which is being tested for its acceptance among retailers, licenced venues and Australia Post as well by Victoria Police.

Only full licence holders are eligible for the trial, with the pilot to be extended to L-plate and P-plate drivers soon.

Holders of the DDL still have the option to use their physical licence.

The Ballarat pilot remains open, with registrations open on the VicRoads and Service Victoria websites.

The government said it is following a “progressive” rollout of the DDL, with minister of roads and road safety Melissa Horne explaining that this is “to ensure the performance of the product and stability of operating systems.” 

"A digital driver licence makes it easier and more convenient for motorists and will help businesses and authorities to verify identity with minimum time and fuss," Pearson said.

The DDL is designed to accept real-time updates for changes to address or licence condition.

A cancelled or suspended licence can still be used for proof of identity and age.

Security protections include a timed QR code that businesses can scan as proof of authenticity, and a “dynamic hologram”.

