Vic Police to "reprioritise" IT spending, use more real-time data

By
Follow google news

Will set up new data-driven hub in first half of 2026.

Victoria Police is set to become more data-driven in the way frontline police are equipped, with real-time information and mobility investments to be prioritised.

Vic Police to "reprioritise" IT spending, use more real-time data
Victoria Police's Mike Bush.

Faced with escalating crime rates and fewer frontline officers than necessary, chief commissioner Mike Bush announced plans for an internal reorganisation, aimed at removing “administrative burden” from sworn officers, giving them more time to be visible in the community.

At the same time, Bush also said an “uplift” program is underway, which will impact many parts of operations, including technology.

The uplift program is “pretty much underway now”, Bush said, and would take “a few years” to complete.

Bush said there is a “reprioritisation” underway “about where our technology spend sits.”

“We’ll reprioritise a lot of those initiatives because our frontline has to be enabled,” he said.

“They’ve got to be mobile. 

“My vision for the frontline in terms of technology is that all of our frontline staff can do all of their jobs wherever they need to be, which is pretty much on the streets and in the community.”

To further assist frontline officers, Victoria Police intends to build a new state crime coordination centre, that will use data techniques such as pattern-matching to hone in on crime and criminals.

“Within the first half of next year this will be launched – a high-tech hub that will bring together information, intelligence, and operational capability under one roof,” Bush said.

“Using advanced data and technology, the centre will identify links between crimes, uncover patterns, and provide real time insights to frontline police. 

“From the centre, resources will be deployed in real time, 24/7, to respond to incidents, disrupt criminal networks and prevent crime before it occurs.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
datagovernmentrealtimesoftwarestrategyvictoria police

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

Qld tables $1 billion for major whole-of-government tech overhaul

Qld tables $1 billion for major whole-of-government tech overhaul
ANZ Banking Group wants better value from its tech vendors

ANZ Banking Group wants better value from its tech vendors
NSW shakes up core technology outsourcing model

NSW shakes up core technology outsourcing model
Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?