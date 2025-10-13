Vic Police to "reprioritise" IT spending, use more real-time data

Victoria Police is set to become more data-driven in the way frontline police are equipped, with real-time information and mobility investments to be prioritised.

Victoria Police's Mike Bush.

Faced with escalating crime rates and fewer frontline officers than necessary, chief commissioner Mike Bush announced plans for an internal reorganisation, aimed at removing “administrative burden” from sworn officers, giving them more time to be visible in the community.

At the same time, Bush also said an “uplift” program is underway, which will impact many parts of operations, including technology.

The uplift program is “pretty much underway now”, Bush said, and would take “a few years” to complete.

Bush said there is a “reprioritisation” underway “about where our technology spend sits.”

“We’ll reprioritise a lot of those initiatives because our frontline has to be enabled,” he said.

“They’ve got to be mobile.

“My vision for the frontline in terms of technology is that all of our frontline staff can do all of their jobs wherever they need to be, which is pretty much on the streets and in the community.”

To further assist frontline officers, Victoria Police intends to build a new state crime coordination centre, that will use data techniques such as pattern-matching to hone in on crime and criminals.

“Within the first half of next year this will be launched – a high-tech hub that will bring together information, intelligence, and operational capability under one roof,” Bush said.

“Using advanced data and technology, the centre will identify links between crimes, uncover patterns, and provide real time insights to frontline police.

“From the centre, resources will be deployed in real time, 24/7, to respond to incidents, disrupt criminal networks and prevent crime before it occurs.”