Vic gov selects Conduent to run myki from end of 2023

Concludes one-and-a-half year search.

The Victoria government has contracted Conduent Business Services to improve and run the state’s myki public transport ticketing system over 15 years.

The state has been looking for a new provider to run myki since late November 2021.

The ticketing system is currently operated by NTT Data, but its agreement expires at the end of this year.

Conduent Business Services’ agreement begins on December 1.

The government said that Conduent Business Services operates “more than 400 ticketing systems across 24 countries”.

There would be no immediate changes to the myki or V/Line ticketing system during the transition period.

But, the government said improvements would be trialled in 2024 and “progressively added to the existing payment options”.

“[This] will allow passengers to tap on and off with their credit or debit card and pay with a digital wallet on a smartphone or smart watch,” the government said.

“New features will be added progressively to make sure Victorians can easily transition to new, more convenient ways of buying a ticket to travel.”

Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said in a statement that the new contract “is an important step in the evolution of myki as a future-proofed ticket to travel on Victoria’s world-class public transport system.”

“We’ve made improvements to myki over the past seven years and now this new contract will provide a greater benefit to passengers - using proven technology to make it quicker and easier to top up, touch on and travel,” he said.

