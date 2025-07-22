Vic energy department seeks CIO

Victoria's Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) is on the hunt for a new executive director of information services.

The role was previously held by Tiffany Wong, who left in October to become CIO with the local arm of global accountancy firm, BDO Australia.

Wong had held the role since January 2022.

The title for the role that the department advertised to fill isexecutive director, information services (chief information officer), reflecting the formal name in the department's organisational chart that Wong recently vacated.

The incoming appointee to the role will oversee the direction for the department’s digital, data and cyber security strategies and lead 100 staff within its information services division.

iTnews understands that, in Wong's absence and until the role is filled permanently, DEECA's CIO job responsibilities have been given to its director of project delivery and change, Martin Gallagher.

DEECA’s CIO position reports to the deputy secretary of corporate services, Sally Fensling.

DEECA's search for a new information services executive director follows the appointment of a new DEECA secretary, Kate Houghton.

It also follows a restructure at the department that resulted in 350 job cuts across its Agriculture Victoria, Solar Victoria, First Peoples group, and bushfire and forestry services.