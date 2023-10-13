Viasat says it will not replace satellite that malfunctioned

By

Confident it can still meet customer needs.

Viasat said it expects to recover less than 10 percent of the planned throughput on ViaSat-3 F1, its satellite that malfunctioned during deployment in July, but it was confident it could meet the needs of its customers without replacing it.

Viasat says it will not replace satellite that malfunctioned

The US company said it had completed most of the capital cost of the ViaSat-3 constellation, and its capex would decline in its 2025 financial year to between US$1.4 billion and US$1.5 billion ($2.2 to $2.4 billion).

It also said it now expects to reach sustainable positive free cash flow during the first half of the 2025 calendar year rather than the second half, excluding the positive impact of satellite insurance proceeds.

Viasat, which bought its British rival Inmarsat in May, said it had insurance coverage of US$420 million in place for ViaSat-3 F1 and it would finalize its claim before the end of the year.

Shares in the group have lost as much as two-thirds of their value since the malfunction in July.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
telco/ispviasat

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra's networks and tech group exec to leave

Telstra's networks and tech group exec to leave
Gov to treat mobile service like water and power in new estates

Gov to treat mobile service like water and power in new estates
Queensland putting $250 million in fibre backhaul from Townsville to Mount Isa

Queensland putting $250 million in fibre backhaul from Townsville to Mount Isa
TPG Telecom's $6.3 billion fibre assets bid's due diligence period expires

TPG Telecom's $6.3 billion fibre assets bid's due diligence period expires

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?