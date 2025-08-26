Verint bought by Thoma Bravo in US$2 billion deal

By

Private equity firm bets on AI.

Thoma Bravo will acquire Verint Systems in a US$2 billion ($3.1 billion) deal, including debt, the customer engagement platform said, marking the latest software buyout as private equity firms increasingly bet on AI to navigate an uncertain economy.

Verint bought by Thoma Bravo in US$2 billion deal

Software companies have emerged as prime acquisition targets as adoption of artificial intelligence and recurring revenue prove to be resilient markers in an economy pressured by tariffs and volatile customer spending.

Under the agreement, Verint shareholders will receive US$20.50 per share in cash.

The offer represents a premium of 4.2 percent to the stock's closing price on June 30, before the talks were first reported, and implies an equity deal value of US$1.23 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Shares of Verint — which provides an AI-powered platform to help enterprises organise, manage and improve customer interactions across various channels and digital operations — were down 1.2 percent at US$20.23.

The stock has lost 25 percent of its value so far this year, pressured by strong competition and declining revenue in the past two quarters.

Still, some analysts expect Verint's focus on AI bots to result in higher demand as enterprise customers invest in automation and efficiency.

"We believe this was a strategic move for both entities as these organizations are closely aligned in terms of customer experience automation that leverages data and AI, with Thoma Bravo already heavily invested in this market," Wedbush analysts said in a note.

Thoma Bravo, which had about US$184 billion in assets under management as of March 31, is among the largest software-focused investors globally.

The private equity firm has acquired or invested in more than 530 software and technology companies.

Earlier this month, it had signed a US$12 billion deal to acquire human resources software provider Dayforce.

The latest deal is expected to close before the end of Verint's current fiscal year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
softwareverint

Sponsored Whitepapers

What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security

Events

Most Read Articles

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare
Defence's ERP bill with IBM hits $575m

Defence's ERP bill with IBM hits $575m
Flight Centre Corporate now has a single observability strategy and tool

Flight Centre Corporate now has a single observability strategy and tool
ANZ eyes 'compound' gains from GenAI

ANZ eyes 'compound' gains from GenAI
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?