Ventia takes systems offline to contain cyber attack

Ventia has taken an undisclosed number of “key systems” offline to contain a cyber security incident.

The listed company, which provides long-term operation, maintenance, and management for critical public and private assets and infrastructure, disclosed the incident on Saturday.

“As part of our management of this incident, we have taken decisive action to contain it, including taking some key systems offline,” the company said in a statement.

“As we work to restore our networks, we will prioritise the security and safety of our people, our customers, and our stakeholders.”

In an update on Sunday, the company said that incident response is continuing, but also that it was still able to operate in some capacity.

“Ventia’s operations are continuing,” it said in an updated statement.

“We are maintaining vigilance across our systems.

“We will not hesitate to take further protective action if required as operations return to normal in the days ahead.”

Ventia said it had engaged external cyber security experts and is “actively working with regulators and law enforcement.”

The company apologised and said it would provide further updates in the coming days.

iTnews contacted a Ventia spokesperson for additional comment.

Ventia has long-term services agreements with the likes of NBN Co as well as with major toll road operators [pdf].