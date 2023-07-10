Ventia takes systems offline to contain cyber attack

By on
Ventia takes systems offline to contain cyber attack

Warns "further protective action" may be required.

Ventia has taken an undisclosed number of “key systems” offline to contain a cyber security incident.

The listed company, which provides long-term operation, maintenance, and management for critical public and private assets and infrastructure, disclosed the incident on Saturday.

“As part of our management of this incident, we have taken decisive action to contain it, including taking some key systems offline,” the company said in a statement.

“As we work to restore our networks, we will prioritise the security and safety of our people, our customers, and our stakeholders.”

In an update on Sunday, the company said that incident response is continuing, but also that it was still able to operate in some capacity.

“Ventia’s operations are continuing,” it said in an updated statement.

“We are maintaining vigilance across our systems. 

“We will not hesitate to take further protective action if required as operations return to normal in the days ahead.”

Ventia said it had engaged external cyber security experts and is “actively working with regulators and law enforcement.”

The company apologised and said it would provide further updates in the coming days.

iTnews contacted a Ventia spokesperson for additional comment.

Ventia has long-term services agreements with the likes of NBN Co as well as with major toll road operators [pdf].

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cybersecuritysecurityventia

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian government has over 3100 DJI drones

Australian government has over 3100 DJI drones
Gov targets uplift in Essential Eight maturity assessment skills

Gov targets uplift in Essential Eight maturity assessment skills
Australian gov says 'sensitive' data caught in HWL Ebsworth breach

Australian gov says 'sensitive' data caught in HWL Ebsworth breach
APRA cyber security "stocktake" underlines third-party risks

APRA cyber security "stocktake" underlines third-party risks

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?