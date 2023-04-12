Ventia lands $280m NBN contract expansion

Ventia has secured an extended and expanded scope of work under NBN Co’s fibre upgrade program that is worth approximately $280 million over the next two-and-a-half years.

The telecommunications services group said late yesterday that the “significant contract” would see it play a greater role in NBN Co’s fibre connect program, where part of the fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) footprint is being overbuilt with full fibre.

Group executive of telecommunications Mark Ralston said Ventia’s “strong performance as a long-term NBN Co strategic partner” was one of the contributors to it securing additional work.

“We have the expertise and team in place to manage a project of this magnitude and look forward to delivering this new program of work utilising our client-focused, innovative and sustainable approach,” he said in an ASX filing.

Work under the extended contract will start in July 2023.

NBN Co has so far released only scant detail about the progress of fibre connect, though it is working to lower yearly targets than when the program was first announced.

The first substantive update on take-up is anticipated to be provided in July.