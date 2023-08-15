Vanguard creates inaugural APAC CTO and head of architecture role

Investment firm Vanguard is looking for an inaugural head of architecture and CTO for its Asia Pacific division.

A Vanguard spokesperson told iTnews that the division had not previously had either a head of architecture or CTO, and that the role was created as part of a restructure.

“Vanguard has recently combined our architecture and CTO teams, in line with our overarching mission of serving our clients better," the spokesperson said.

The head of architecture and CTO will work out of the division's Melbourne office, under the leadership of Vanguard Asia Pacific CIO Aman Sahani, and reporting into Vanguard's Pennsylvania-based International Technology Office, according to the job posting.

The successful candidate will “provide the strategic direction and lead a team of technical support staff who design, develop, test, implement and monitor software and tools," according to the advertisement.

The head of architecture and CTO will also “confirm architecture capability and flexibility by developing analytical models; complete validation tests” and "establish working relationships with strategic and boutique technology providers.”