UTS sets ball rolling on network replacement

By on
UTS sets ball rolling on network replacement

Wants “wireless by default”.

The University of Technology Sydney wants to replace its network to create a “wireless by default, wired by exception” environment.

For the first stage of the year-long project, UTS issued a request for tender for a network strategy partner in January of this year, and late last month, tendered for a procurement consultant.

The university wants to start the process by engaging someone to develop “a technology vendor-agnostic network strategic direction that will guide effective industry engagement for UTS to move towards an optimal future state network model.”

“In the future state, UTS will have moved to a network infrastructure with all possible endpoints connected by wi-fi with most desktop and laptop wired connections connecting to the network through wi-fi connections”, the tender documents explained.

The network will serve more than 45,000 students and nearly 2000 academic staff.

A university spokesperson told iTnews the upgrade will be replacing a network that is close to end-of-life, and will offer better cyber security, network monitoring, and automation.

UTS intends to launch tenders for the network itself toward the end of May.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
networkinguniversity of technology sydneyuts

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Wi-Fi protocol vulnerability allows traffic decryption

Wi-Fi protocol vulnerability allows traffic decryption
UTS sets ball rolling on network replacement

UTS sets ball rolling on network replacement
ASIC and ACCC had 5579 websites blocked in three weeks

ASIC and ACCC had 5579 websites blocked in three weeks
Vocus' Melbourne data centre hit by power outage

Vocus' Melbourne data centre hit by power outage

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?