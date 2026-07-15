US unseals charges, offers reward for info on alleged Russian hackers

US authorities have unsealed charges and offered a US$10 million ($14.3 million) reward for information on three Russians accused of providing computer ‌infrastructure related to ransomware attacks ‌and ‌other malicious cyber ‌activities against US critical ⁠infrastructure.

The US government alleges that Alexander Volosovik, Kirill Zatolokin, and Yulia Pankova helped facilitate cybercriminal activity against ​US critical infrastructure affecting victims in 21 states and in ⁠several countries, with losses amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

Among the victims are unnamed banks, schools, government entities, hospitals and media companies throughout the US.

The indictment accuses the three of conspiracy to ​commit and aid and ⁠abet computer fraud, conspiracy to ⁠commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to ​commit money laundering.

The US State ‌Department announced ⁠it was offering a US$10 million reward for information on the three or their companies, ‌Media Land and ML.Cloud, which offered so-called “bulletproof” hosting services, a term used to describe infrastructure designed to be ​resistant to detection and takedowns by law enforcement.

Reuters could not immediately locate contact information ‌for Volosovik, ⁠Zatolokin or Pankova, ​or the companies listed.