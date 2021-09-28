US to open program to replace Huawei equipment

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it would open a $1.9 billion (A$2.6 billion) program to reimburse mostly rural US telecom carriers for removing network equipment made by Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE.

The program, which was finalized in July, will open October 29 for applications through January 14, 2022.

Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks - a declaration that barred US firms from tapping an US$8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

The FCC in December adopted rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment.

The issue is a big one for rural carriers that face high costs and difficulty finding workers to remove and replace equipment.

The FCC's final order expanded the companies eligible for reimbursement from those with 2 million or fewer customers to those with 10 million or fewer customers.

The FCC in September 2020 estimated it would cost US$1.837 billion to remove and replace Huawei and ZTE equipment from networks.

In June, the FCC voted to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipment in US telecommunications networks from Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE.

The FCC could also revoke prior equipment authorizations issued to Chinese companies. In March, the FCC designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.

The affected companies included the previously designated Huawei and ZTE, as well as Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

In August 2020, the US government barred federal agencies from buying goods or services from any of the five Chinese companies.