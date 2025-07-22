US Supreme Court adopts new technology to help identify conflicts of interest

By
Follow google news

Built in-house.

The US Supreme Court ⁠has adopted new software to assist in identifying whether a case poses a potential conflict of interest for the justices, who decide for ‌themselves whether to step aside from participation ‌in ‌cases.

US Supreme Court adopts new technology to help identify conflicts of interest

The software, created by the court's ‌information technology office and other court ⁠staff, will compare information about lawyers and parties to a dispute to certain information provided by the offices of each of the nine justices, a court spokesperson ​said in a statement.

These "automated recusal checks" will complement existing procedures carried out by the justices for ⁠reviewing potential conflicts, the court said.

The court in 2023 adopted its first formal code of conduct governing the ethical behavior of the justices.

Some critics noted the absence of any enforcement mechanism and the authority of the individual justices to decide for themselves whether to recuse, the act of withdrawing from consideration of a case.

The ​court's ethics code states that justices ⁠should disqualify themselves in a case where ⁠their "impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

To support the new software, the court also ​announced that it would be adding beefed-up requirements for certain ‌court filings, ⁠including a more thorough list of parties involved in a case and stock ticker symbols where relevant. The new filing requirements take effect ‌on March 16.

Gabe Roth of the advocacy group Fix the Court called the new development "somewhat positive," noting his general opposition to justices owning stocks during their tenure on ​the bench. 

"The court wrote at the end of the code that it would 'undertake an examination of best practices' on judicial ethics, and the ‌use of ⁠conflict-check software is a ​best practice," Roth said, noting software-based checks have long been used by lower courts. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
courtlegalsoftwaretechnology

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus traces mobile outage to database software update glitch

Optus traces mobile outage to database software update glitch
Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
Concerns over Westpac Unite as tech chiefs depart

Concerns over Westpac Unite as tech chiefs depart
Bendigo Bank cuts cost, time out of software development efforts

Bendigo Bank cuts cost, time out of software development efforts
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?