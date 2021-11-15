US states file updated antitrust complaint against Google

Over its advertising practices.

A group of US states led by Texas have filed an amended complaint against Google accusing the tech giant of using coercive tactics and breaking antitrust laws in its efforts to boost its already dominant advertising business.

The updated allegations are the latest in an onslaught of regulatory scrutiny of Google over its practices. The tech company faces several lawsuits, including one by the Justice Department for monopolistic practices.

Earlier this week, Google lost an appeal against a US$2.8 billion (A$3.8 billion) European Union antitrust decision.

The amended US lawsuit, filed in a federal court in New York, accuses Google of using monopolistic and coercive tactics with advertisers in its efforts to dominate and drive out competition in online advertising.

The lawsuit also highlights Google's use of a secret program dubbed "Project Bernanke" in 2013 that used bidding data to give its own ad-buying an advantage.

For example, in a 2015 iteration of the program, Google allegedly dropped the second-highest bids from publishers' auctions, accumulated money into a pool and then spent that money to inflate only the bids belonging advertisers who used the company's Google Ads.

They otherwise would have likely lost the auctions, the states alleged.

Neither Google owner Alphabet nor the Texas Attorney General's office responded immediately to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

