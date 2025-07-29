US spy satellite agency says law enforcement probing 'incident'

The US spy satellite agency said authorities are investigating an unspecified incident affecting a website serving prospective intelligence community contractors.

The National Reconnaissance Office said in a brief statement that there had been "an incident involving our unclassified Acquisition Research Center website" which was currently being probed "in collaboration with federal law enforcement."

The office declined further comment.

The statement follows a Washington Times story alleging that hackers had targeted intellectual property and personal information submitted via the Acquisition Research Center website in support of CIA spying programs.

The Acquisition Research Center provides a path for businesses to bid for intelligence contracts or pitch spy agencies on their products and services; it markets itself as a "portal for business opportunities for acquisitions across the Intelligence Community."

The Times story, which cited people familiar with the activity, said hackers likely obtained details about technologies used in CIA operations, including a program aimed at Chinese spies called "Digital Hammer."

The FBI, which typically investigates cyber or counterintelligence matters, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

The CIA referred questions back to the National Reconnaissance Office.