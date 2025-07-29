US spy satellite agency says law enforcement probing 'incident'

By

Affecting intelligence contracting website.

The US spy satellite agency said authorities are investigating an unspecified incident affecting a website serving prospective intelligence community contractors.

US spy satellite agency says law enforcement probing 'incident'

The National Reconnaissance Office said in a brief statement that there had been "an incident involving our unclassified Acquisition Research Center website" which was currently being probed "in collaboration with federal law enforcement."

The office declined further comment.

The statement follows a Washington Times story alleging that hackers had targeted intellectual property and personal information submitted via the Acquisition Research Center website in support of CIA spying programs.

The Acquisition Research Center provides a path for businesses to bid for intelligence contracts or pitch spy agencies on their products and services; it markets itself as a "portal for business opportunities for acquisitions across the Intelligence Community." 

The Times story, which cited people familiar with the activity, said hackers likely obtained details about technologies used in CIA operations, including a program aimed at Chinese spies called "Digital Hammer."

The FBI, which typically investigates cyber or counterintelligence matters, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

The CIA referred questions back to the National Reconnaissance Office.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
intelligencesatellitesecurityspy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft knew of SharePoint security flaw in May, initial patch ineffective

Microsoft knew of SharePoint security flaw in May, initial patch ineffective
"PoisonSeed" attack does not bypass hardware MFA

"PoisonSeed" attack does not bypass hardware MFA
Allianz Life says majority of US customers' data stolen in hack

Allianz Life says majority of US customers' data stolen in hack
Microsoft issues patches for "ToolShell" vulnerable SharePoint Servers

Microsoft issues patches for "ToolShell" vulnerable SharePoint Servers
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?