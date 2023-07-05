US set to restrict China's access to cloud computing

By on
US set to restrict China's access to cloud computing

As multiple countries race to develop AI capabilities.

The Biden administration is preparing to restrict Chinese companies' access to US cloud-computing services, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The new rule, if adopted, would likely require US cloud-service providers such as Amazon and Microsoft to seek US government permission before they provide cloud computing services that use advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers, the newspaper said.

The US Department of Commerce is expected to implement the restriction in coming weeks as part of an expansion of its semiconductor export control policy introduced in October.

The Commerce Department, Microsoft and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

China said it would control exports of some metals widely used in the semiconductor industry, its latest response in an escalating dispute with the US over access to high-tech microchips.

The controls on metals, which China said were aimed at protecting national security and its interests, will require exporters to seek permission to ship some gallium and germanium products.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aichinacloudus

Sponsored Whitepapers

Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department

Most Read Articles

AWS eyes $300m Sydney data centre under 'Project Echidna'

AWS eyes $300m Sydney data centre under 'Project Echidna'
Kyndryl lands role in aged care IT transformation

Kyndryl lands role in aged care IT transformation
La Trobe University turbocharges data migration into Azure-based EDAP

La Trobe University turbocharges data migration into Azure-based EDAP
Metcash hardens existing ERP as it rejigs modernisation path

Metcash hardens existing ERP as it rejigs modernisation path

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?