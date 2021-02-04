US senators urge White House action on auto chip shortage

Hampering car manufacturing.

A group of 15 US senators including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican John Cornyn urged the White House to work with Congress to address the global semiconductor shortage that is hampering auto manufacturing.

The senators, from key auto states like Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and South Carolina, in a letter to the White House warned the "shortage threatens our post-pandemic economic recovery."

Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines because of problems in the delivery of semiconductors, which have been exacerbated in some cases by the former Trump administration’s actions against Chinese chip factories.

The shortage has impacted Volkswagen, Ford, Subaru, Toyota, Nissan, Fiat Chrysler and other car makers.

"We believe that the incoming administration can continue to play a helpful role in alleviating the worst impacts of the shortage on American workers," the senators wrote.

A US spokeswoman for Nissan said the automaker made some short-term production adjustments because of the shortage "starting with three non-production days on the truck line at our Canton, Mississippi, facility."

The senators, including auto caucus chairs Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman, urged the White House "to support efforts to secure the necessary funding to swiftly implement the semiconductor-related provisions in the most recent National Defense Authorization Act, which would boost the production of semiconductor manufacturing and incent the domestic production of semiconductors in the future."

Matt Blunt, who heads the American Automotive Policy Council representing US automakers, praised the senators "who recognize it is a significant challenge for the auto sector."

The White House did not immediately comment.

Automakers around the world are adjusting assembly lines caused by the shortages and have cut some production, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, automotive groups accounted for roughly a tenth of the US$429 billion semiconductor market, according to McKinsey.

